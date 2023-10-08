Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $704,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVS opened at $69.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

