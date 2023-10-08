Michael S. Ryan Inc. Invests $314,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

