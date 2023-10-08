Michael S. Ryan Inc. Invests $366,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $449.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.70. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

View Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.