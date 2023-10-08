AM Investment Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.2% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

