AM Investment Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 14,409 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AT&T by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

