Firestone Capital Management Sells 1,029 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.71 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

