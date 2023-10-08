Plancorp LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after acquiring an additional 22,684,182 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after acquiring an additional 530,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,076,000 after acquiring an additional 492,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IWB opened at $235.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.43. The company has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

