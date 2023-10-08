Plancorp LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Plancorp LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $97.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.