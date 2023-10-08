Cypress Capital Group Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average of $108.99. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COP

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.