Raub Brock Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 3.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 24.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CNI opened at $107.12 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.