Waycross Partners LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,492 shares during the period. CSX accounts for 2.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

