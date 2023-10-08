Cypress Capital Group Has $9.95 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 31.6% during the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $312.19 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.76.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

