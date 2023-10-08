Cypress Capital Group Sells 819 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 0.9% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in CME Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $211.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.72 and its 200 day moving average is $191.84.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.55.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

