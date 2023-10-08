Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 893 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 4.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 31.6% during the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $312.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.13 and a 200-day moving average of $301.76. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

