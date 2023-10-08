Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

