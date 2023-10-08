Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $277.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

