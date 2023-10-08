Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 3.9% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $109.96 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.54. The firm has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

