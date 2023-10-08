Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,650 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 50,650 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.24.

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of INTC opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

