Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 54.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.20. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.