WP Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $110.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.