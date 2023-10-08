TTP Investments Inc. Acquires 701 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TTP Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.1% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $140.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

