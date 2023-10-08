Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

