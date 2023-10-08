The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 0.5% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

