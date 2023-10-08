Patten Group Inc. Acquires 342 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 28,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,749,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $149.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

