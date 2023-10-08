4,817 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Michael S. Ryan Inc.

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $79.54 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

