Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 12,683 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $101.56 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $108.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.