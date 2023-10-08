Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Reduced by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,164,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 16.3% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Plancorp LLC owned 1.52% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $303,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

