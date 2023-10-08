AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 11,492 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.2% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.