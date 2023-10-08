AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 514 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $154.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.54 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

