Cypress Capital Group Has $1.86 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

MCK opened at $445.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $449.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,659. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.