Cypress Capital Group Sells 790 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 86,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 289,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $254.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.52.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Mizuho raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

