Waycross Partners LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $92.82.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

