Cypress Capital Group Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA opened at $397.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.68.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

