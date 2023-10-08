iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $520,181,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439,573 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,330 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

