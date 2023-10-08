Cypress Capital Group Sells 715 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 214,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,005,000 after purchasing an additional 49,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,253 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 2.1 %

ZTS opened at $175.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

