Founders Capital Management LLC Purchases 33 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.47.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $400.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $433.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $388.10 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

