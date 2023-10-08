CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management LLC

Founders Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 442,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 3.4% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $15,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CSX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

