4,146 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 127.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $92.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $143.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.58%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

