Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $888.00 to $836.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.2 %

BlackRock stock opened at $648.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $682.54 and a 200 day moving average of $681.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

