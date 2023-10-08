Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,650 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 50,650 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,319,000 after buying an additional 483,917 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

