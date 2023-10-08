Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,637 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TTP Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.4% during the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 24.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 525,429 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,946,000 after purchasing an additional 103,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

