Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 807,703 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,587,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,450,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.01 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.68. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.