Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,398 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $69,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,996,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $60.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

