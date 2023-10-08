Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $71,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 270,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VHT stock opened at $236.57 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.