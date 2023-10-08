Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,570 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,308,000 after buying an additional 6,947,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after buying an additional 1,244,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

ACWI stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

