Diversified LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Diversified LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.41.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

