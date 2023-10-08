Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 6.9% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $364.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.01 and its 200 day moving average is $353.19. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

