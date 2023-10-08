Patten Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $66.77 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

