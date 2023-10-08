National Bank of Canada FI Has $103.82 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 250.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,431 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,788 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $103,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.