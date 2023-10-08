Diversified LLC Acquires 877 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Diversified LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $86.59 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

